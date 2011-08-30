* Product used to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency

* Will look to file new drug application in U.S.

TORONTO Aug 30 Aeterna Zentaris Inc (AEZ.TO) reported positive late-stage results for its product used to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency.

The Canadian drugmaker over the coming months will look to file a new drug application for AEZS-130 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said on Tuesday.

AEZS-130 is an orally active small molecule that stimulates the secretion of the growth hormone. Aeterna uses that to conduct a diagnostic test for adult growth hormone deficiency.

AGHD affects 35,000 adult Americans, according to Aeterna. (Reporting by S. John Tilak; editing by John Wallace)