US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
Nov 6 Aeterna Zentaris Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected macimorelin, an experimental test designed to determine if adults' pituitary glands are secreting enough growth hormone.
The Canadian company's U.S.-listed shares slumped 50 percent to 65 cents in premarket trading on Thursday.
The company's trial did not meet its main goal, the FDA said, also noting the lack of "complete and verifiable" source data used to determine if adult patients were accurately diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).
"In light of the failed primary analysis and data deficiencies noted, the clinical trial does not by itself support the indication," the agency concluded.
The FDA asked Aeterna to conduct a new trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of macimorelin. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's $14,000 cholesterol drug Repatha cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, but results from a highly-anticipated study fell short of investor expectations and shares dropped 6 percent.