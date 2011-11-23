Nov 23 Canada's Aeterna Zentaris Inc said it signed a deal with Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to market its experimental cancer drug in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Shares of Aeterna rose almost 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, Aeterna will supply the experimental cancer drug perifosine, to Hikma, and will receive an upfront payment and additional payments of $2 million.

Hikma will be responsible for the registration and marketing of the drug in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Canadian drugmaker said it will also receive double-digit royalties on future net sales of perifosine in the region.

Earlier this year, Aeterna had said it sees hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue from perifosine, which it expects to launch in 2012 or 2013.

Shares of Aeterna were trading up 2.4 percent at C$1.71 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)