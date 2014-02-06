BRIEF-Agilent Technologies introduces a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing
Feb 6 Aetna Inc : * CEO Bertolini says enrolled 135,000 paid members through public exchanges
through January 31 * CEO says believes enrollment in obamacare exchanges will increase during
period * CEO says Obamacare related pressures on business start to abate in 2016
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* UNITED AIRLINES MODERNIZES AIRPORT SCREENING EXPERIENCE WITH DEBUT OF FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY