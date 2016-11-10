BRIEF-8x8 Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* 8X8 Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
NEW YORK Nov 10 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said he expected some benefits of President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law will stick under President-elect Donald Trump, like allowing young adults to stay on their family's health insurance.
Bertolini, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, said he expects the expansion of Medicaid to more people will continue but with new mechanisms for federal financing. He also sees some sort of subsidies for individual insurance remaining.
Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, which passed in 2010 and was Obama's signature domestic policy. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 8X8 Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue for the holiday period, offering a bright spot for investors as the company's revamped online marketplace attracted more buyers and helped sell more products.
* Restaurant sales in q1 decreased to $108.1 million, a decrease of 4.8% versus q1 fiscal 2016