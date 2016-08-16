PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 15 Aetna Inc on Monday said that due to financial losses on Obamacare plans, it only will sell individual insurance on exchanges in four states next year.
The No. 3 U.S. health insurer said it would continue to sell plans on the exchanges created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law in Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska and Virginia in 2017.
It currently sells these plans, which are eligible for income-based government subsidies, in 15 states. Aetna already disclosed in early August that it would not expand its individual insurance business into new states as planned. It said it would closely review its participation in all of the 15 states where it sells plans in 2016.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.