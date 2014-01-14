Jan 14 Aetna Inc said on Tuesday that
based on sign-ups for private Medicare, its first-quarter
membership for these health plans for seniors would be
"meaningfully better" than previously projected.
The company, the nation's third-largest insurer, said it now
expects full year 2014 operating revenue of at least $54 billion
compared with its previous projection of about $53 billion.
Aetna, which made the remarks ahead of Chief Executive
Officer Mark Bertolini's presentation at the J.P. Morgan
healthcare conference on Wednesday morning, reaffirmed the
company's 2014 operating earnings per share projection of at
least $6.25 per share.
Aetna and competitors UnitedHealth Group Inc and
Humana Inc have been forecasting that cuts to
reimbursement for private Medicare, called Medicare Advantage,
would make the program challenging for them this year.
Aetna shares rose to $71.48 in after-hours trading after
closing at $71.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.