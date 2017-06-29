BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
NEW YORK, June 29 Aetna Inc., the third largest U.S. health insurer, will move its corporate headquarters to New York City in 2018, a decision it has been weighing as the state of Connecticut has raised taxes to try to balance its budget.
The company said on its website that it would have between 1,000 and 2,000 employees in New York after the move to the new building at 61 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Aetna will keep its Hartford campus and retain the several thousand associates in Connecticut.
The move will bring about 250 jobs to New York, according to the Aetna website. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery