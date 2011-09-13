* Sees 2011 oper EPS exceeding its $4.60-$4.70 forecast
* Cites continued low use of medical services
* Shares rise 4.5 percent
* Shares of UnitedHealth, WellPoint, Cigna also rise
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 13 Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N)
expects to reap even greater profits this year as Americans
file fewer medical claims, unable to afford more than basic
health services in a weak economy.
Shares of the No. 3 U.S. health insurer rose 4.5 percent as
the company said it would likely beat its own full-year 2011
earnings forecast.
Aetna's comments on the use of health services also lifted
shares of rival health insurers, with UnitedHealth Group Inc
(UNH.N) and Cigna Corp (CI.N) up more than 2.5 percent.
WellPoint Inc WLP.N rose 3.4 percent as it said it
expects core operating earnings to rise next year.
The low use of medical services reported by Aetna is the
latest sign that patients are avoiding doctors' offices and
expensive medical procedures -- a trend that has persisted for
more than a year.
Aetna's new forecast came after seeing patient claim trends
through July and August.
"Utilization has basically been very low, lower than
expectations across the entire book business," Chief Financial
Officer Joseph Zubretsky said during a presentation at the
Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York.
The same factors have put greater pressure on healthcare
providers, such as hospitals, which are seeing a greater influx
of poor patients on government-funded programs and a decrease
in expensive surgical procedures. Tenet Healthcare (THC.N) said
on Monday a rise in admissions for patients on Medicaid would
squeeze profits this year. [ID:nL3E7KC297]
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Chief Financial Officer Dominic
Caruso told the Morgan Stanley conference that the downturn in
healthcare utilization that has hurt medical device sales is
stabilizing, but the industry remains under pressure.
"We have not seen any rebound in utilization," he said.
The government released new data on Tuesday showing that
more than 46 million people were living in poverty last year, a
record for the country. About 1.5 million fewer Americans were
covered by employer-sponsored health insurance plans in 2010,
while government health insurance enrollment increased by
nearly 2 million people. [ID:nS1E78C0O2]
THE NEW NORMAL?
Health insurers are factoring in a rebound in claims once
the economy improves. But some analysts believe the shift
toward lower use of services may be permanent. Factors behind
the shift include consumers having to pay more in co-payments
and deductibles.
"Everybody is trying to figure whether this level of low
utilization is the new normal," Zubretsky said. Aetna is
closely watching trends to determine whether claim costs could
spike back up, he said.
Health insurers have been posting better-than-expected
profits this year due to lower utilization. Their shares have
benefited, far outperforming the broader stock market.
Aetna said it now expects to exceed its 2011 full-year
operating earnings forecast of $4.60 to $4.70 per share.
Analysts, on average, have been looking for $4.70, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Aetna previously increased its 2011 operating earnings
forecast by more than 20 percent from its February projection.
Aetna has repurchased about $350 million of its shares
during the current quarter, which will also help boost earnings
per share. The company also plans to take a charge related to a
pending early retirement program, but that will be excluded
from operating earnings.
Aetna will provide more details about its 2011 outlook in
its third-quarter earnings conference call, Zubretsky said.
Aetna projected growth next year for its Medicare plans for
the elderly as well as for some plans serving large employers.
That growth will partially offset projected membership losses
in employer plans for which it provides administrative services
only, Aetna said in a securities filing.
Aetna shares were up 4.5 percent at $40.19 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Monday, the
shares had risen 26 percent this year.
In a separate presentation at the conference, WellPoint
Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said he expects higher
core operating earnings from the company's main business units
next year, helped by performance in its national accounts and
plans for the elderly and other individuals.
Analysts expect WellPoint's earnings per share to increase
by nearly 10 percent next year.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Anand Basu in New York, and
Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave
Zimmerman and John Wallace)