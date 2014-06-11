June 11 Health insurer Aetna Inc is
submitting premium rates to regulators for 2015 Obamacare
insurance plans that generally increase less than 20 percent
from 2014, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on
Wednesday.
Speaking during a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference
outside Los Angeles, Bertolini said that about half of the rate
increases that the insurer has submitted are related to changes
since the creation of the Affordable Care Act, often called
Obamacare.
In the past year, President Barack Obama's administration
has made changes to the law, such as allowing some plans that
had been due to phase out this year to remain in place. That has
changed some of the information used to set premium rates.
The comments were similar to expectations that Bertolini had
laid out in April when announcing the company's first quarter
earnings report.
Bertolini said that customers are disenrolling from exchange
plans on a regular basis but that the company still expects to
have 450,000 exchange customers at year end. He said that while
he did not know the reason for these customers leaving, he
suspected that it was due to the out-of-pocket costs before
members reach their deductibles.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)