Dec 11 Aetna Inc, the nation's third largest-health insurer, on Tuesday forecast higher operating earnings in 2013 and revenue growth of 9 percent.

Aetna said it expects to earn $5.40 a share in operating profit next year, up from an expected $5.10 a share in 2012. It forecast revenue up 9 percent from the $35.5 billion it expects in full-year 2012.

It made the disclosure a day ahead of a meeting with investors and analysts in New York on Wednesday.