July 3 Thousands of doctors in California are
suing the health insurance company Aetna Inc claiming
the company routinely denies patients access to out-of-network
doctors even when the patient has purchased a policy giving them
the right to choose providers.
The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court,
accuses Aetna of threatening patients with denial of coverage if
their members visit doctors outside the Aetna network of
providers, and of threatening doctors with having their Aetna
contracts terminated if they refer patients outside the network.
The lawsuit was brought by the Los Angeles County Medical
Association, California Medical Association and a coalition of
health care organizations and providers.
It follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Aetna
against several California facilities, including Bay Area
Surgical Management (BASM)and seven ancillary facilities,
claiming their physicians sent Aetna members to BASM without
revealing that they had an ownership interest in the facility or
were getting paid by BASM for their referrals.
"We have sued some of these same doctors and surgery centers
named in the suit for their egregious billing practices in
February of this year," Cynthia Michener, a spokeswoman for
Aetna, said in an email. "This is a countersuit disguised as a
class action lawsuit."
(Reporting By Toni Clarke)