BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.
Aetna said earlier this year that it would exit the individual market in Virginia and Iowa.
The insurer projected more than $200 million in losses from its exchange plan businesses this year following a loss of $700 million for 2014 through 2016. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.