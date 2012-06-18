(Adds context and detail to first paragraph)
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 18 The recently retired head of health
insurer Aetna Inc said he had withdrawn his support for
the component at the heart of the U.S. healthcare overhaul law,
known as the individual mandate, and predicted it would not be
upheld.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule before the end of the
month on the law, championed by U.S. President Barack Obama and
designed to expand coverage to more than 30 million uninsured
Americans.
At the center of the case is the mandate, which requires
people to buy insurance or pay a penalty. Insurers have
maintained the mandate is necessary to ensure healthy people
sign up for coverage to help balance the insurance pool if the
law is also to require companies to cover less-healthy
Americans.
In an opinion article published in The Wall Street Journal
titled "Why I No Longer Support the Health Insurance Mandate,"
Ron Williams, Aetna's former chairman and chief executive, said
he now believes "the legislation raises serious constitutional
concerns."
"Most seriously, Congress insisted on describing personal
inactivity -- in this case, the failure to purchase insurance --
as interstate commerce within its regulatory reach," Williams
wrote in the piece. "Americans were alarmed, rightly, that this
could empower future legislatures to mandate that citizens
engage in activities none of us would think reasonable today."
He also said the process that led to the law "was driven by
partisan politics," resulting in "structural flaws."
"For example, the mandate should have been framed as a
traditional tax -- a move that could have bolstered the Act's
constitutionality," Williams said, who noted that he is not a
lawyer or a Constitutional expert.
Williams concluded the mandate "will not be upheld."
The former Aetna chief said his initial support for the
mandate was as a companion to requirements in the law that
insurers cover everyone regardless of health status.
Insurers have said the mandate is critical if they are to
provide coverage regardless of health status. Otherwise, they
contend, people will buy insurance only when they get sick,
driving up costs and premiums.
"The attitude in the industry is continue to defend the
mandate until it's not there, and then we'll worry about what
we're going to advocate for," said Robert Laszewski, who
consults for health insurers as president of Health Policy and
Strategy Associates.
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the industry's
trade group, America's Health Insurance Plans, said, "There has
always been broad agreement that the insurance market reforms
included in the (law) cannot work without universal coverage."
Aetna's current CEO, Mark Bertolini, has criticized the
mandate as weak because the penalty for individuals forgoing
insurance is too low.
"If you get rid of it, I don't know that it makes all that
much of a difference," Bertolini told Reuters in an interview
earlier this year.
Williams was CEO of the No. 3 U.S. health insurer for about
five years, including a tumultuous time for the industry when
Congress was debating the overhaul law, which was passed in
2010.
Williams, who commented frequently during the health reform
debate, retired as chairman of Aetna in April 2011, ceding the
post to Bertolini.
Williams was one of roughly a dozen CEOs who met with Obama
just after his inauguration in January 2009 to discuss the U.S.
economy.
