BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said during a conference call with investors that he expects the company to grow operating earnings as it does every year but did not provide specific figures for 2015 earnings.
Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said that higher-than-expected medical costs in the smaller middle-market business were due in part to care management initiatives not producing the lower medical costs for which it had priced. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency