(Adds details on cost trend)
Aug 4 Aetna Inc on Tuesday reported a
better-than-expected adjusted net profit for the second quarter
and said "moderate" medical costs boosted the profitability of
its government Medicare and Medicaid plans.
The third-largest U.S. health insurer, which is in the
process of buying rival Humana Inc, also raised its
full-year forecast for adjusted net profit to at least $7.40 per
share from $7.20-$7.40.
The $37 billion Aetna-Humana combination is part of a
consolidation that insurers say will help them offer more
competitive products amid changes due to the national healthcare
reform law, often called Obamacare. Anthem Inc and
Cigna Corp also plan to merge in a $47 billion deal.
The merger trend is also related to medical costs that have
risen with the improved economy and as millions more people who
have become insured through Obamacare visit doctors and
hospitals.
Investors are closely watching how these costs impact
insurers. Aetna said on Tuesday that its medical cost trends
were moderate during the quarter, which helped improve its
medical benefit ratio to 81.1 percent from 83.1 percent. The
ratio represents the percentage of premium income that an
insurer spends on medical claims.
Aetna said its second-quarter medical benefit ratio in its
government business, which includes Medicare for elderly people
and Medicaid for the poor, fell to 80.3 percent from 86.5
percent as it raised premiums and costs remained low.
The ratio for its commercial business rose to 81.8 percent
from 80.6 percent, reflecting payments it put aside for the risk
adjustment program that redistributes the costs of providing
individual Obamacare insurance among insurers selling these
plans.
"Second quarter results were well above consensus estimates
as the company's government business continued to report
better-than-expected performance, while commercial underwriting
margins were steady despite the company absorbing a significant
hit from a $252 million risk adjustment payable," Susquehanna
Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said in a note.
Aetna shares closed on Monday at $113.79, up 28 percent this
year.
Aetna's net profit rose to $731.8 million, or $2.08 per
share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $548.8 million,
or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.05 per share, beating
average analyst estimates of $1.82 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $15.24 billion, still short of
analyst expectations of $15.43 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Additional reporting
by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and
Chizu Nomiyama)