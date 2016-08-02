(Adds comments from analyst, Kaiser Foundation)
By Amrutha Penumudi and Susan Kelly
Aug 2 Aetna Inc said on Tuesday that it
no longer planned to expand its Obamacare business next year and
would sell some Medicare Advantage assets as it fights to gain
antitrust regulators' approval for its takeover of Humana Inc
.
The U.S. health insurer, which is losing money on the plans
it sells in 15 states to individuals on exchanges created under
President Barack Obama's national healthcare law, said it also
was looking at whether it should continue to offer the
contracts.
The company's reassessment of Obamacare follows an April
announcement by UnitedHealth Group Inc that it would
largely exit the individual insurance market in 2017 and as
other large insurers, including Humana and Anthem Inc,
are expressing concern about the losses they are incurring from
it.
Aetna's potential retreat increases pressure on the
exchanges to ensure consumers have enough affordable options,
said Fitch Ratings analyst Mark Rouck. "It's fair to say the
results from the exchange business have been worse than people
expected," he said.
Gary Claxton, director of the Henry J. Kaiser Family
Foundation's Health Care Marketplace Project, said the federal
government was working on changes aimed at attracting more
insurers, including altering a risk-adjustment program.
"I don't think (Aetna's decision) changes the tenor of the
overall situation," he said. "It's challenged. There are reasons
for people to worry, but there are also reasons to be
optimistic."
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman
Marjorie Connolly said the exchanges would continue to thrive as
insurers compete for consumers' business.
"Consumers coming back to shop for 2017 will continue to
have a robust set of choices," Connolly said in a statement.
Aetna's re-evaluation is a departure from its stance at the
beginning of the year, when Chief Executive Officer Mark
Bertolini said he believed the insurer had an obligation to
stick with the public health exchange market.
What has changed, he said, is that patients who signed up
for Aetna's exchange plans in 2016 have proved to be much sicker
than those who enrolled the year before.
"Because the whole pool is so ill, there's so much
utilization," Bertolini said in an interview. "Everybody's
losing money."
Aetna said its exchange-based plans for individuals had a
pretax operating loss of $200 million in the second quarter, and
it projected the loss from that business would exceed $300
million by year-end. It had initially expected to break even on
the plans.
MERGER BATTLE
The company's review of its exchange business also comes as
Aetna prepares for a court battle against the U.S. Department of
Justice, which in July sued to block the proposed $33 billion
purchase of Humana on grounds that it would harm competition
across the country. The department has also moved to stop
Anthem's planned acquisition of Cigna Corp.
Asked about the timing of Aetna's Obamacare re-evaluation,
Bertolini said people seeking care through the exchange products
need coverage, but the company also has an obligation to its 23
million other customers who need to have a solvent insurer.
In May, Humana also said it was considering ending the sale
of Obamacare individual plans in some states in 2017 to stem
losses there.
Aetna said the $117 million deal with Molina addressed a
major concern of the Justice Department in its challenge to the
Humana acquisition by giving older people more options for
Medicare coverage.
Molina Healthcare Inc plans to buy a portfolio of
about 290,000 Medicare Advantage members in 21 states from Aetna
and Humana.
Aetna reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and
earnings on Tuesday as membership grew in its government
business, which sells Medicare and Medicaid plans.
Shares of Aetna were up 1.3 percent at $115.90 in afternoon
trading.
The insurer affirmed its full-year outlook for operating
earnings of $7.90 to $8.10 a share.
Aetna's medical benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums
spent on claims, rose to 82.4 percent from 81.1 percent a year
earlier as medical costs increased in the Obamacare business.
Net income rose 8 percent to $790.8 million, or $2.23 per
share.
Excluding special items, Aetna earned $2.21 per share,
exceeding the analysts' average estimate of $2.12, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $15.95 billion, beating Wall
Street expectations of $15.69 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Susan Kelly in
Chicago; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)