Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose
$34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week,
reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on
Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
The No. 3 U.S. health insurer's net profit fell to $139
million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $321 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
The decrease in quarterly net income was primarily due to an
increase in restructuring costs, which included a $215 million
expense recorded during the quarter related to a voluntary early
retirement program.
Total Revenue rose to $15.73 billion from $15.05 billion.
Aetna and Humana have said they will consider all available
options for their proposed merger after a court ruled against
the deal, saying it would lower competition.
