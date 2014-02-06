BRIEF-FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
Feb 6 Aetna Inc : * CEO says 80 to 90 percent of customers enrolled through Obamacare exchange
before January 1 have paid * Has received about 200,000 enrollment applications, about 70 percent of them
paid - CEO * CEO says depth of provider network impacts pricing for Obamacare products * CEO says provider network debate is largely "political posturing" around
Affordable Care Act
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* UNITED AIRLINES MODERNIZES AIRPORT SCREENING EXPERIENCE WITH DEBUT OF FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division