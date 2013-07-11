July 11 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc on
Thursday said a planned partnership with Swiss Life Holding AG
will enable Aetna to offer its international and
domestic healthcare benefits to Swiss Life's multinational
customers.
The deal, which takes effect September 1, will make Aetna a
U.S. partner for Swiss Life's network, which includes 60 other
insurers that operate in 70 countries, Aetna said in a release.
"As Swiss Life's U.S. network partner, Aetna will offer
Swiss Life's multinational customers a portfolio of insurance
products and services to meet the needs of their U.S. workforce,
particularly expatriate health coverage for their American
workers living and working abroad," Aetna said.
In addition to healthcare benefits, the deal will offer
Aetna's group term life insurance coverage as well as its short-
and long-term disability coverage.
The arrangement will also create a wider market for Aetna's
short-term international health coverage for business travelers,
Aetna said.