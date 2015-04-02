JAKARTA, April 2 An Indonesian firm has appealed
a landmark court ruling that struck down a contract it had to
provide water services in Jakarta, in a case likely to be
closely watched as a yardstick of the country's investor
friendliness.
Two companies, Indonesia's PT Aetra Air Jakarta and PT PAM
Lyonnaise Jaya (Palyja), part of France's Suez Environnement
, secured contracts with a company owned by the Jakarta
government in the late 1990s.
But the Central Jakarta district court last month ruled in
favour of a citizen's group which claimed the companies failed
to provide sufficient clean water and annulled the contracts.
"We feel that we have positively helped the stakeholders of
this agreement and what was decided at the court was not in
accordance with what we had already done," Pratama S. Adi,
Aetra's corporate secretary, said of the appeal.
Palyja also said last week it plans to appeal the ruling.
The case represents the first time an Indonesian court has,
at the instigation of a number of citizens, decided to
invalidate an agreement between a government firm and a private
party, Indonesian law firm Hadiputranto, Hadinoto & Partners
said in a letter to clients.
"While there is still hope that the higher level courts will
rectify the situation, the Central Jakarta District Court's
decision is a blow to the government's effort to assure private
investors that Indonesia has a solid investment climate
underpinning its infrastructure sectors," the letter said.
Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it does not see any immediate
refinancing risks for Aetra, but noted uncertainties surrounding
the treatment of Aetra's assets and liabilities if the court
decision is upheld.
