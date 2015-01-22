BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 22 Aevis Holding SA :
* Swiss Healthcare Properties SA acquires a clinic building in Clarens
* Says acquired building property of Amida SA in Clarens, close to Montreux in canton Vaud, in sale & leaseback transaction
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.