* Valeant offer for C$0.85/share, subject to conditions
* Offer tops C$0.81/share hostile bid by Paladin
* Afexa makes Canada's No. 1 flu medicine
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Sept 25 Acquisition-hungry Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) said on Monday it plans
to raise its takeover offer for Afexa Life Sciences FXA.TO to
C$88 mln ($85.4 million), topping Paladin Labs' hostile bid for
the maker of Cold-FX flu medicine.
Valeant's proposal to buy Afexa shares at 85 Canadian cents
each came hours after Paladin raised its offer to 81 Canadian
cents, underscoring the intensity of the race by the
pharmaceutical companies to acquire approved and marketable
drugs.
Afexa, which makes Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu
medicine, agreed on Aug. 30 to be acquired by Valeant for 71
Canadian cents a share. Paladin trumped that bid earlier Monday
with an offer of 81 Canadian cents.
Afexa had more than 103 million common shares outstanding
as of Aug. 29, according to a circular issued by Afexa.
The takeover saga for Afexa started on Aug. 10, when
Paladin offered to buy the company for 55 Canadian cents a
share, or some C$57 million.
Few had expected Valeant to step into the fray just weeks
later and even fewer would have expected it to react in just
hours to Paladin's latest increase.
"While we normally don't participate in an auction process,
given that our existing offer has the full support of the board
and management of Afexa, we felt it was appropriate to continue
to respond quickly to Paladin's hostile overtures," Valeant
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a written statement.
Valeant has lockup agreements with directors and officers
of Afexa representing 9.3 percent of the issued and outstanding
common shares.
The offer from Valeant, which failed earlier this year to
buy Cephalon Inc CEPH.O for $5.7 billion, is subject to
certain conditions, including an agreement by Afexa to reduce
minimum tender requirements.
"We have decided to offer a premium to Paladin Labs' most
recent proposal as we are able to attribute more value than
Paladin to the Afexa business given both our larger scale and
resources in Canada, coupled with our extensive international
consumer footprint," Pearson said.
Mississauga, Ontario-based Valeant, which focuses on
dermatology and neurology products, and Montreal-based Paladin
have each been aggressive acquirors this year.
Paladin specializes in buying distribution rights to
specialty over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical
products. It recently bought Labopharm Inc DDS.TO, a Canadian
biotech company specializing in controlled-release drugs, in a
C$20 million friendly deal.
Paladin was not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto; Editing by Frank
McGurty)