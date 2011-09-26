(Refiles to corrects date in first paragraph)
* Valeant offers C$0.85/share, subject to conditions
* Offer tops C$0.81/share hostile bid by Paladin
* Afexa makes Canada's No. 1 cold medicine
* Afexa shares jump 16 pct to C$0.87
(Adds share price jump, details)
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Sept 26 Acquisition-hungry Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) said on Monday it will
raise its takeover offer for Afexa Life Sciences FXA.TO to
C$88 mln ($85 million), topping Paladin Labs' hostile bid for
the maker of Cold-FX flu medicine.
Valeant's offer of 85 Canadian cents a share came hours
after Paladin sweetened its bid to 81 Canadian cents a share,
driving up Afexa's stock and underscoring the intensity of the
race by the pharmaceutical companies to acquire approved and
marketable drugs.
Afexa shares jumped 16 percent on Monday morning to 87
Canadian cents, suggesting the market expects another
counterbid from Paladin.
The Edmonton, Alberta-based company, which makes Canada's
No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine, agreed on Aug. 30 to be
acquired by Valeant for 71 Canadian cents a share. Paladin
trumped that bid earlier Monday with its offer of 81 Canadian
cents.
The takeover saga started on Aug. 10, when Paladin offered
to buy Afexa for 55 Canadian cents a share, or about C$57
million. Afexa had more than 103 million common shares
outstanding as of Aug. 29, according to a company circular.
Few had expected Valeant to step into the fray just weeks
later and even fewer would have expected it to react in just
hours to Paladin's latest increase.
"While we normally don't participate in an auction process,
given that our existing offer has the full support of the board
and management of Afexa, we felt it was appropriate to continue
to respond quickly to Paladin's hostile overtures," Valeant
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a written statement.
Paladin was not available for immediate comment.
Valeant, which failed earlier this year to buy Cephalon Inc
CEPH.O for $5.7 billion, has lockup agreements with Afexa
directors and officers representing 9.3 percent of the issued
and outstanding common shares.
The offer from Valeant is subject to certain conditions,
including an agreement by Afexa to reduce minimum tender
requirements.
"We have decided to offer a premium to Paladin Labs' most
recent proposal as we are able to attribute more value than
Paladin to the Afexa business, given both our larger scale and
resources in Canada, coupled with our extensive international
consumer footprint," Pearson said.
Mississauga, Ontario-based Valeant, which focuses on
dermatology and neurology products, and Montreal-based Paladin
have each been aggressive acquirors this year.
Paladin focuses on buying distribution rights to specialty
over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals. It recently
bought Labopharm Inc DDS.TO, a Canadian biotech company
specializing in controlled-release drugs, in a C$20 million
friendly deal.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)