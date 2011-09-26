(Refiles to corrects date in first paragraph)

* Valeant offers C$0.85/share, subject to conditions

* Offer tops C$0.81/share hostile bid by Paladin

* Afexa makes Canada's No. 1 cold medicine

* Afexa shares jump 16 pct to C$0.87 (Adds share price jump, details)

By Pav Jordan

TORONTO, Sept 26 Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) said on Monday it will raise its takeover offer for Afexa Life Sciences FXA.TO to C$88 mln ($85 million), topping Paladin Labs' hostile bid for the maker of Cold-FX flu medicine.

Valeant's offer of 85 Canadian cents a share came hours after Paladin sweetened its bid to 81 Canadian cents a share, driving up Afexa's stock and underscoring the intensity of the race by the pharmaceutical companies to acquire approved and marketable drugs.

Afexa shares jumped 16 percent on Monday morning to 87 Canadian cents, suggesting the market expects another counterbid from Paladin.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company, which makes Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine, agreed on Aug. 30 to be acquired by Valeant for 71 Canadian cents a share. Paladin trumped that bid earlier Monday with its offer of 81 Canadian cents.

The takeover saga started on Aug. 10, when Paladin offered to buy Afexa for 55 Canadian cents a share, or about C$57 million. Afexa had more than 103 million common shares outstanding as of Aug. 29, according to a company circular.

Few had expected Valeant to step into the fray just weeks later and even fewer would have expected it to react in just hours to Paladin's latest increase.

"While we normally don't participate in an auction process, given that our existing offer has the full support of the board and management of Afexa, we felt it was appropriate to continue to respond quickly to Paladin's hostile overtures," Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a written statement.

Paladin was not available for immediate comment.

Valeant, which failed earlier this year to buy Cephalon Inc CEPH.O for $5.7 billion, has lockup agreements with Afexa directors and officers representing 9.3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The offer from Valeant is subject to certain conditions, including an agreement by Afexa to reduce minimum tender requirements.

"We have decided to offer a premium to Paladin Labs' most recent proposal as we are able to attribute more value than Paladin to the Afexa business, given both our larger scale and resources in Canada, coupled with our extensive international consumer footprint," Pearson said.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Valeant, which focuses on dermatology and neurology products, and Montreal-based Paladin have each been aggressive acquirors this year.

Paladin focuses on buying distribution rights to specialty over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals. It recently bought Labopharm Inc DDS.TO, a Canadian biotech company specializing in controlled-release drugs, in a C$20 million friendly deal.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)