Aug 4 Affecto Plc : * Says Juko-Juho Hakala has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) * Says Hakala will begin as the CEO as soon as possible, most likely in

September * Says current interim CEO Lars Wahlström will then return to his normal role

as a board member * Says currently Hakala is Managing Director at Accenture Digital in the Nordic

countries