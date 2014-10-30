Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Affecto Plc
* Q3 net sales 25.7 million euros versus 27.5 million euros
* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus 2.0 million euros
* End-Q3 order backlog was 41.1 million euros versus 45.0 million euros
* 2014 net sales and operating profit are estimated to be below last year's level
* Says does not provide exact guidance for net sales or EBIT development, as single projects and timing of license sales may have large impact on quarterly sales and profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)