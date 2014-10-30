Oct 30 Affecto Plc

* Q3 net sales 25.7 million euros versus 27.5 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus 2.0 million euros

* End-Q3 order backlog was 41.1 million euros versus 45.0 million euros

* 2014 net sales and operating profit are estimated to be below last year's level

* Says does not provide exact guidance for net sales or EBIT development, as single projects and timing of license sales may have large impact on quarterly sales and profit