* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
LONDON Dec 6 Afferro Mining Inc : * Statement concerning share price movement * Afferro mining - confirms in discussions with multiple parties which
may or may not lead to a strategic investment * May lead to investment or a proposal to acquire the outstanding shares of the
company
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals