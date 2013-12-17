BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Dec 17 Afferro Mining Inc : * Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 17/12/2013 * Shares temporarily suspended pending an announcement * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Cps technologies corp qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* i.d. Systems reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results