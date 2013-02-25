LONDON Feb 25 Junior iron ore miner Afferro
has struck an early-stage agreement with Korean
steelmaker POSCO, and could secure a project and
infrastructure funding boost with a definitive deal within
months.
Afferro - active in Cameroon where its projects include
Nkout, one of the largest deposits in the country - is one of a
group of development and exploration companies hoping to turn
West Africa into a major iron ore exporting region.
Tough markets have created financing restrictions for
companies like Afferro, who need to overcome West Africa's dire
lack of roads, rail lines and ports - troubles compounded by a
weaker iron ore price.
Afferro had said last year it was seeking a partner.
It broke off negotiations with India's Jindal
earlier this month, saying an indicative bid "fundamentally
undervalued" both the company's deposits and its balance sheet.
On Monday, it said that it had signed a 'memorandum of
understanding' with POSCO Africa, with the intention that POSCO
will make a project level investment and co-operate on
infrastructure and project development funding.
Both sides are working towards a definitive deal in the
second quarter, the company said.
Afferro shares were up around 2 percent in early London
trade, marginally outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the
sector.