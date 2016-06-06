BOSTON, June 6 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
, a holding company for money management firms, said on
Monday it will buy stakes in five hedge funds from Goldman Sachs
for $800 million, sparking a 3.5 percent jump in the stock.
AMG, which has been buying pieces of hedge funds for more
than a dozen years, said the deal will boost its assets under
management by roughly $55 billion to $700 billion and increase
economic earnings per share by 50 cents to 80 cents in 2017.
Goldman is selling minority stakes that its
Petershill Fund I owns in hedge funds Winton Capital Group Ltd,
Capula Investment Management LLP, Partner Fund Management LP,
Mount Lucas Management LP, and CapeView Capital LLP.
Senior management at each of the funds will continue to own
the bulk of the equity and operate independently under the same
terms as the prior arrangements with Petershill Fund I, AMG
said.
AMG's share price, which has fallen 21 percent over the last
12 months, got a shot in the arm after the announcement, trading
at $177.45, up $5.93.
Hedge funds have suffered through their worst period since
the financial crisis, with many posting lackluster returns and
investors complaining loudly about hefty fees.
During the first three months of 2016, investors pulled out
$17 billion in assets from hedge funds, which manage roughly
$2.8 trillion.
