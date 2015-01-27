(Corrects to add company name 'Affiliated Managers Group' in headline)

Jan 27 Jan 27 Affiliated Managers Group Inc : * Quarterly Revenue of $641.2 MLN VS. $594.0 MLN * For Q4 2014, economic earnings per share were $3.55; diluted earnings per share for q4 2014 were $3.02 * Aggregate aum of AMG's affiliated investment management firms were approximately $626 billion at december 31, 2014 * Q4 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $661.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage