BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
July 31 Affiliated Managers Group Inc's quarterly profit fell as weak public markets eroded the value of its assets and the inflow of new client money declined.
Net income fell to $6.6 million, or 12 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $45.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.