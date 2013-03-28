KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 Affin Holdings, Malaysia's second smallest bank, has ceased negotiations to buy a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd's 70 percent owned Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, stock exchange filings showed on Thursday.

Local media reported earlier this month that Bank Muamalat shareholders and Affin could not reach an agreement on the size of the acquisition and price.

