UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
FRANKFURT Aug 17 German car parts maker Mann + Hummel is buying Affinia, the American company said in a statement on Monday, confirming the third example of a German business acquiring a U.S. counterpart over the past year.
Affinia said its Latin American operations were excluded from the deal.
The price to be paid by Mann + Hummel was $513.1 million. The owners of Affinia will also get proceeds from the sale of its Latin American operations.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.