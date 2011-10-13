SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Basis Point) - Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners has acquired deli meats firm Primo Smallgoods after months of protracted negotiations, backed by A$580 million in financing, sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Some 11 financiers provided the debt on a club basis, and they are Challenger, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Agricole CIB, GE Capital, HSBC, ING Bank, Macquarie Bank, National Australia Bank, Rabobank, UBS and Westpac Banking Corp. Funding is scheduled to take place next week, the sources added.

The loan margin is 400bp over BBSY for the amortising tranche and 425bp for the bullet tranche, one of the sources said. The leverage is four times, as the financing includes a capital expenditure tranche of debt for constructing a new facility.

The overall sale price is expected to be at least A$900m. Primo, which is privately owned, has an EBITDA of around A$100m.

Macquarie Capital Advisers advised on the sale. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne)