Dec 5 U.S. health reviewers found Affymax Inc's AFFY.O treatment for anemia in dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease to be as effective as market-leading drugs by Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), but cautioned they were not convinced of its safety.

In review documents released on Monday, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said uncertainty over the safety of Affymax's treatment, known as peginesatide, remained a "major concern" from its clinical trials.

They found the Affymax drug similarly effective as Amgen's Epogen and Aranesp when it came to maintaining target hemoglobin levels. In dialysis patients, the drug had a similar safety profile to Epogen.

Affymax shares jumped 20 percent to $6.30 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)