Nov 9 Affymax Inc said it settled a
patent lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen
Biotech, and will pay up to $13 million in related fees and
milestones.
The lawsuit was related to certain intellectual property
rights over peginesatide -- an experimental anemia drug being
developed by Affymax along with its Japanese partner Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd .
In 2010, an arbitration panel had determined that Affymax
and Janssen were co-owners of three related U.S. patents, while
Janssen was the sole owner of a U.S. patent and certain other
related patents in Europe, Japan, Canada and Australia.
The settlement covers all of those patents and patent
applications, Affymax said in a statement.
As part of the settlement, Affymax will pay Janssen upfront
fees in two installments -- $6 million to be paid immediately
and $2 million by June 30, 2012.
Milestone payments consist of a $2.5 million payment on U.S.
approval of peginesatide and $2.5 million on European approval.
Janssen would also get a low single-digit royalty on net
sales of the drug in Europe, Mexico, Canada and Japan, until
mid-2016.
Affymax shares closed at $4.76 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)