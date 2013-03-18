BRIEF-Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement
* Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement
March 18 Affymax Inc, which recalled its anemia drug Omontys in February, said it may consider selling itself or filing for bankruptcy among a range of strategic alternatives.
The company also said it fired its chief commercial officer as part of a plan to reduce about 75 percent of its workforce and reorganize its business to cut costs. ()
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
* Global survey predicts business travel reductions (Adds further executive comments)