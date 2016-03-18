BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
March 18 A group of former Affymetrix Inc executives offered to buy the gene testing and analysis company for about $1.5 billion, looking to trump a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The all-cash $16.10 per share offer represents a 14.8 percent premium to Affymetrix stock's close on Thursday.
In January, Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, agreed to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 billion in cash. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million