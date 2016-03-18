March 18 A group of former Affymetrix Inc executives offered to buy the gene testing and analysis company for about $1.5 billion, looking to trump a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The all-cash $16.10 per share offer represents a 14.8 percent premium to Affymetrix stock's close on Thursday.

In January, Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, agreed to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 billion in cash. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)