March 28 Gene sequencing products maker
Affymetrix Inc said on Monday that a raised offer from
its former executives does not constitute a superior proposal
and backed its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc.
Affymetrix said a special meeting of stockholders will take
place as scheduled on March 31.
The company delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on Thermo
Fisher's offer to acquire the company for $14 per share, after
it said a sweetened offer of $17 per share from its former
executives could lead to a superior proposal.
