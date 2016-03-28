March 28 Origin Technologies Corp, owned by
Affymetrix Inc's former employees, withdrew its offer
to buy the gene sequencing products maker, hours after
Affymetrix said Origin's raised offer was not superior to Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc's proposal.
Origin Technologies cited unreasonable demands and timelines
set by Affymetrix for withdrawing the offer.
Earlier on Monday, Affymetrix said Origin's offer to buy the
company at $17 per share did not constitute a superior proposal
to an earlier takeover proposal by Thermo Fisher.
"We are disappointed that Affymetrix has chosen not to
pursue our compelling proposal despite our efforts to work in
good faith toward a definitive agreement," said Wei Zhou,
president of Origin.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)