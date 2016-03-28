March 28 Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix Inc's former employees, withdrew its offer to buy the gene sequencing products maker, hours after Affymetrix said Origin's raised offer was not superior to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's proposal.

Origin Technologies cited unreasonable demands and timelines set by Affymetrix for withdrawing the offer.

Earlier on Monday, Affymetrix said Origin's offer to buy the company at $17 per share did not constitute a superior proposal to an earlier takeover proposal by Thermo Fisher.

"We are disappointed that Affymetrix has chosen not to pursue our compelling proposal despite our efforts to work in good faith toward a definitive agreement," said Wei Zhou, president of Origin. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)