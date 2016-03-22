March 22 Origin Technologies Corp Llc, owned by former Affymetrix Inc executives, said it had raised its offer for the gene testing and analysis company to $17 per share from $16.10.

Origin has also agreed to increase the size of its reverse termination fee to $100 million.

The new bid represents an 18.3 percent premium to Affymetrix's Tuesday's close of $14.37. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)