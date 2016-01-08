Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 8 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it agreed to buy Affymetrix Inc for $1.3 billion in cash, to add genetic analysis products serving research, clinical and applied markets.
Thermo Fisher's offer of $14 per share represents a rich 52 percent premium to Affymetrix's Friday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.