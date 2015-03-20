By Krista Mahr
| KABUL, March 20
KABUL, March 20 The United States' use of air
power in Afghanistan in the first two months of 2015 was its
lowest in five years, as the reduced international military
coalition sharply cut battlefield aid to Afghan security forces.
The reduction reflects the smaller U.S. role in its longest
war, even as Washington mulls slowing down the planned drawdown
of American troops.
None of the 503 air support sorties by American air assets
this year have been flown to support Afghan security forces in
battle, a coalition spokesman said.
"The vast majority of those missions were in support of the
U.S. counter-terrorism mission," Col. Brian Tribus, a spokesman
for Resolute Support, the new non-combat NATO mission that
launched in January, wrote in an email.
The U.S.-led coalition recorded 36 "weapon releases" by
aircraft in February and 40 in January. That compares with a
peak of 1,043 weapon releases in October 2010, military data
show.
Of the roughly 10,000 American troops left in Afghanistan,
most are in a training and advising role, with about 1,800
designated for missions to hunt down al Qaeda and other jihadist
militants.
The reduced U.S. air support puts pressure on the fledging
Afghan Air Force, which has just a fraction of NATO's former air
power, to support Afghan ground troops.
Afghan security forces faced heavy casualties last year, and
are bracing for their first spring fighting season after NATO's
13-year combat mission officially ended in December.
President Barack Obama is expected to decide in the next few
days whether to slow the pace of the U.S. troop withdrawal,
possibly by next week, when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
travels to Washington.
U.S. bases in Kandahar and Jalalabad are likely to remain
open past the end of the year, a senior U.S. official said,
addding that conditions had changed since the president
announced the drawdown timeline.
Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, is a crucial base for the
Afghan air force, which is short on aircraft and trained
personnel. Last year it flew an estimated 7,000 missions, a
small fraction of them in direct support of ground troops.
