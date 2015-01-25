* Tiny combat fleet to increase by six-fold this year
* Afghans troops desperate for air support, evacuations
* Pilots get training, still largely untested in battle
* Struggles hamper fight against Taliban
By Kay Johnson
KABUL, Jan 26 Afghanistan's armed forces are so
short of combat-ready aircraft that, late last year, they began
fitting machine guns and rockets to Russian-made Mi-17 transport
helicopters, dubbed "flying tractors", to bolster their air
power.
With new planes capable of engaging Taliban insurgents
delayed by over two years, and NATO air missions backing up
troops on the ground now at a minimum, the fledgling Afghan Air
Force is scrambling to provide even basic support.
That is a worry for 350,000 police, soldiers and other
security personnel fighting militants across the country and
dying at a rate of around 100 every week in the heaviest
fighting of a 13-year conflict.
Without air support they say they will struggle to defeat
the enemy, especially now that tens of thousands of foreign
troops supporting them have ended their mission.
NATO is training and advising some 390 Afghan pilots, most
with no tactical combat experience, and a limited number of
planes and helicopters have been promised to bolster an air
force of around 140 aircraft, mostly transport helicopters.
As a stopgap measure, the Afghans began fitting
forward-firing 23mm machine guns and 57mm rockets to some of the
86 Mi-17 transport helicopters to supplement five larger Mi-35
attack helicopters that were the only combat aircraft.
"That's not enough to support all the missions," Col. Abdul
Shafi Noori, the air force's maintenance group commander, said
of the expanded combat fleet, which should number about 30.
"READY THE ROCKETS"
Nevertheless, it is a start, and, at the air force training
base just outside the capital Kabul, Afghan pilots have been
putting adapted Mi-17s through their paces.
Flying fast and low over barren hills, a helicopter crew
zooms its sights on the target: a group of trucks parked on a
ridge, representing vehicles full of Taliban insurgents.
"You see the threat?" the American trainer asks the pilot.
"Target at 4 o'clock. Ready the rockets."
The crew fires off machine guns and a 57mm rocket that
shudders the helicopter as it's released, before obliterating
one of the trucks.
This month, a newly modified Mi-17 came to the rescue in
real combat, helping an Afghan patrol pinned down by insurgents
firing from a ridge in Badakhshan province in the northeast.
The air force plans to have about a dozen weaponised Mi-17s
by the spring fighting season that typically begins in April.
"Wherever they are going to be able to get into the fight,
it's going to make a big difference," said U.S. Brigadier
General Michael Rothstein, commander of the NATO air force
training mission.
By June, the air force will also have a dozen more MD-530
helicopters - smaller, swifter machines modified with armour and
.50 calibre machine guns, with the first six arriving next
month.
Rothstein acknowledged that it was "hard to predict" exactly
how effective the air force would be in the coming year, "...but
I think they are going to be able to make an impact."
TROUBLED LIFT-OFF
The air force, all but wiped out by civil war and the
U.S.-led campaign to topple the Taliban, has only a fraction of
NATO's former air power.
At the height of NATO's engagement in Afghanistan in 2011,
the coalition flew nearly 133,000 flight missions that year,
about 34,000 of those for close air support.
Last year, the Afghan Air Force flew an estimated 7,000
missions, a small fraction in direct support of troops on the
ground.
The seven-year-old project to build up the air force has
been fraught with setbacks and delays.
An Afghan Air Force pilot gunned down nine Americans at
Kabul airport in 2011. The next year, the United States opened
an investigation into allegations that some pilots were
transporting narcotics on undocumented flights.
Last year, most of the 20 Italian-made G222 transport planes
the U.S. bought for $486 million were sold for scrap metal after
being grounded because Afghans could not maintain them, said the
U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
And Afghans are still waiting for 20 A-29 Super Tucano
aircraft capable of dropping 500-pound bombs.
Originally scheduled to arrive in mid-2012, delivery has
been held up by a legal dispute and is now expected around
December, too late for this year's peak fighting season.
Even when Air Force capabilities are expanded, the NATO
training mission must teach pilots not only how to fly new
aircraft, but also use them tactically.
Largely untested younger pilots will have to learn quickly
how to coordinate with ground troops, fly in formation, discern
enemy fighters from Afghan forces and avoid killing civilians.
"It takes a long time for them to learn the Western style of
fighting and being organized," said Glenn Sands, editor of Air
Forces Monthly.
Beyond engaging the enemy, the air force's job is also to
save lives. Many of about 5,000 Afghan security personnel killed
last year died because they did not reach medical care fast
enough.
For Afghan pilot Azizulla Mohammadi, 26, a first lieutenant
who ferries supplies and helps evacuate wounded in a C-130
transport plane, the job involves both pride and frustration.
"We can't support all of Afghanistan with this few
aircraft," he said. "I feel bad we can't help more."
