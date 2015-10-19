KABUL Oct 19 A U.S. fighter aircraft came under
fire while flying in eastern Afghanistan last week, a U.S.
military official in the capital Kabul said on Monday.
The F-16 encountered "small arms fire" in the province of
Paktia on Oct. 13, which hit the aircraft's stabilizers and
damaged one of its munitions.
"The pilot jettisoned two fuel tanks and three munitions
before safely returning to base," the official said, adding that
the pilot was uninjured.
He declined to say at what altitude the plane had been
flying or where it took off and landed.
A Taliban spokesman had claimed its fighters shot an enemy
plane down in eastern Afghanistan on Oct. 13. NATO said at the
time there was "no operational reporting to support those
claims".
It was the third safety incident involving coalition
military aircraft in Afghanistan this month.
On Oct.2, a U.S. military transport plane crashed after
take-off, killing 11 personnel of NATO's international mission
in Afghanistan, Resolute Support, in what officials described as
an accident.
On Oct. 11, five members of Resolute Support were killed and
five injured when a British military helicopter crashed in a
"non-hostile" incident in the capital Kabul.
