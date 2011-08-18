KABUL Aug 18 Neil Armstrong, the first man to
land on the moon, jetted into Afghanistan this week with two
other lunar greats to give a much-needed morale boost to the
country's struggling air force.
The 81-year-old American, who became a global sensation in
1969 when he became the first man to set foot on the lunar
landscape, met Afghan officers in training at Camp Eggers in
Kabul, the headquarters of the NATO-led training mission in
Afghanistan.
"Passion is important in every occupation," the bespectacled
Armstrong was quoted by a NATO statement as telling a small
group of Afghan Air Force trainees, who were shown in coalition
pictures wearing camouflage.
"It's encouraging to see this young group's enthusiasm and
excitement," Armstrong told the small, eager crowd, with women
clad in black hijabs and men wearing green berets.
Winning the support of new recruits and ordinary Afghans
alike is becoming increasingly difficult in the face of a
resurgent Taliban and a costly war that has dragged on for 10
years.
Celebrities often greet U.S. servicemen abroad, but such
meetings with Afghans are rare.
Armstrong was joined by 83-year-old Jim Lovell, who famously
commanded and rescued the botched Apollo 13 mission in 1970, and
Gene Cernan, 77, who was the last man to set foot on the moon.
For Afghan trainee Lieutenant Khan Agha Ghaznavi, meeting
"these great men who have actually been to the moon and could
answer my questions directly... it's overwhelming".
NATO is racing against the clock to train Afghanistan's
poorly-equipped and largely illiterate police and army before
handing over all security responsibilities to the Afghans by the
end of 2014, a process which began in several areas last month.
Critics have warned that progress is slow and security gains
cannot be upheld.
A surge in military deaths is being matched by record
casualties among civilians in the NATO-led war that is growing
more unpopular despite claims of success from both sides.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Bryson Hull and
Elaine Lies)