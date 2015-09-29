KABUL, Sept 29 Taliban fighters were attempting to seize control of the airport in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz late on Tuesday, after the militants seized a provincial capital for the first time since their ouster 14 years ago.

The fighters were flooding into the airport and about 80 percent of the complex was under their control, according to an Afghan security official, who asked not to be named.

A Reuters eyewitness said there were was heavy fighting around the airport. (Reporting By Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Mike Collett-White)