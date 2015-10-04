MADRID Oct 4 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
pledged on Sunday a full, transparent investigation into whether
the U.S. military could be linked to the destruction of an
Afghan hospital run by aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres that
killed 22 people.
But Carter cautioned that the situation on the ground was
confused and cautioned it would take time to gather the facts in
the Afghan city of Kunduz.
"We do know that American air assets ... were engaged in the
Kunduz vicinity, and we do know that the structures that -- you
see in the news -- were destroyed," Carter told reporters
traveling with him shortly before landing in Spain.
"I just can't tell you what the connection is at this time."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Walsh)