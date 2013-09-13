By Sharafuddin Stanekzai
HERAT, Afghanistan, Sept 13 At least three
people were killed when insurgents attacked the U.S. consulate
in western Afghanistan's main city on Friday, detonating a
powerful truck bomb outside the front gates and launching a
gunbattle with security forces, officials said.
The bold attack in Herat, claimed by the Taliban, once again
underscored a worrying security picture as Afghanistan prepares
to take over from foreign combat troops after 12 years of war
and stage crucial presidential elections next year.
While the circumstances of the attack were initially
unclear, a spokesman for the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital
of Kabul said all U.S. personnel in the consulate in Herat were
safe and had been accounted for.
He described the incident as a "complex" attack that
included a car bomb. A U.S. State Department statement later
said the attack was over.
Herat police chief General Rahmatullah Safi said a police
officer and a translator had been killed and two Afghan staff
working in the consulate had been wounded.
Abdul Raoof Ahmadi, a spokesman for the main hospital in
Herat, later said three people, including two police and a
security guard, had been killed and 17 wounded.
Safi said Afghans and Americans had been trapped inside the
consulate while fighting raged outside. "Taliban insurgents are
in one compound fighting with Afghan guards and Americans are in
another compound safe," he said.
The U.S. State Department statement said a truck carrying
attackers had driven up to the front gate of the consulate and
insurgents began attacking Afghan guards and other security
contractors. It said the truck later exploded.
The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack in
Herat.
"Our aim for this attack is to show the Americans that they
are not safe anywhere in this country," Taliban spokesman Qari
Yusuf Ahmadi said in a statement emailed to reporters.
Insurgents often stage so-called complex attacks involving
suicide bombers and fighters on targets such as Afghan
government and security forces, especially in the more volatile
south and east, although assaults on high-profile and
well-protected U.S. targets are less common.
The attack began at about 6 a.m. (0150 GMT). A Reuters
witness said he saw flames in front of the compound rising from
the wreckage of the vehicle and could hear the gunbattle as the
attack unfolded.
The attack came two days after Americans staged solemn
commemorations for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States that precipitated the war in Afghanistan.
Exactly two years ago, insurgents staged a daring attack on
the main U.S. embassy and NATO headquarters in the heart of
Kabul, killing at least nine people in a battle lasting several
hours as attackers fired from a partially constructed building.